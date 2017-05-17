The Arizona Mile Heats Up with Two K&...

The Arizona Mile Heats Up with Two K&N-Sponsored Riders in the Top 4 in AFT Twins

16 hrs ago

In the toasty Arizona sun, Brad Baker was the hottest rider all day long in the fourth round of the American Pro Flat Track schedule. He was blazing fast in qualifying, dominant in heat racing, and led the majority of the laps in the crash-laden main event.

Chicago, IL

