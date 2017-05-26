Thankful for community's support afte...

Thankful for community's support after tragedy

Words can not adequately express the overwhelming love and support we've received over the past weeks after the passing of our son Joe Giuliano after a crash on May 16. Many thanks to all the helpers from Kishwaukee Bible Church, Harvest Bible Chapel, Cornerstone Christian Academy and The Church in DeKalb who comforted us, provided meals, loved on us and provided a place to grieve and worship. We moved here in 1999.

