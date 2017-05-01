Team Sky suspend Moscon over racist insults
Team Sky announced today that it has suspended Italian Gianni Moscon as the result of an incident at the Tour de Romandie during which the 23-year-old hurled racist insults at FDJ's Kvin Reza. Moscon was given a "formal written warning" and suspended from racing for six weeks, and will be sent to a "diversity awareness course", according to a statement on TeamSky.com.
