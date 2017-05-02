Sport24.co.za | Pinot attacks Giro fl...

Sport24.co.za | Pinot attacks Giro flanked by Swiss guard

French rider Thibaut Pinot will launch his Giro d'Italia bid starting Friday flanked by a Swiss guard of FDJ climbing experts Steve Morabito and Sbastien Reichebach. The 26-year-old climber who is also now the French time-trial champion competes in the Tour of Italy three years after finishing third in the Tour de France.

