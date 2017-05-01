Sport24.co.za | No ninth Giro rider as Astana pay tribute to Scarponi

Scarponi, who was set to lead Astana's bid for the coveted pink jersey over the May 5-28 event, was tragically killed in a training ride accident last week. Although Astana have the right to field nine riders at the first Grand Tour of the season, the Kazakh team run by disgraced former champion Alexandre Vinokourov have opted not to replace him.

