Spicer leaves White House briefing without taking question

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney spent nearly 40 minutes speaking to the media about the bipartisan budget agreement, as Spicer looked on from seats designated for staff near the briefing room podium. When they finished, Spicer left the room with them, prompting cries of "Sean," from the reporters inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.