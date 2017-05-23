Sagan and Kittel train at altitude in...

Sagan and Kittel train at altitude in USA ahead of Tour de France

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Following the Tour of California, Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel have decided to stay on in the United States for a spell of altitude training. According to Belgian newspapers Het Laatste Nieuw s and Het Nieuwsblad , Sagan will train in Utah while Kittel has headed to Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC