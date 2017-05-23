Sagan and Kittel train at altitude in USA ahead of Tour de France
Following the Tour of California, Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel have decided to stay on in the United States for a spell of altitude training. According to Belgian newspapers Het Laatste Nieuw s and Het Nieuwsblad , Sagan will train in Utah while Kittel has headed to Colorado.
