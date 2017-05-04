Safety is a two-way street for cyclis...

Safety is a two-way street for cyclists, motorists

Read more: The Signal

Bradley Wiggins, the leader in the AMGEN Tour of California, starts Stage 6 of the race riding for UCI ProTeam Team Sky in downtown Newhall on May 16. Wiggins won the Tour de France in 2012, and a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics and two gold medals at the 2008 Olympics. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal May is Bicycle Safety Month, a good time for motorists and cyclists to remember that roadway safety is everyone's responsibility.

Chicago, IL

