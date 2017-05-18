Rex Tillerson and John Kelly: US responsible for Mexican drug violence
Drug demand in the United States has caused the ongoing drug-related violence south of the border, a pair of President Trump's senior advisors said following a meeting with Mexican officials. "We know what we own, and we, as Americans, need to confront that we are the market," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters.
