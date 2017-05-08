Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 5 high...

Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 5 highlights - Video

17 hrs ago

The Sunset road race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic never disappoints in its ability to bring the drama on the final day of the five-day USA Cycling Pro Road Tour event in Southern California just east of Los Angeles. Francisco Mancebo scored his first win for his new team on the notoriously difficult circuit race on a suburban loop that lacks any noticeable flat ground.

