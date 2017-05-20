Rain-free Giro d'Italia, Maastricht to fete Dumoulin - News Shorts
Several riders have pointed out that this year's Giro d'Italia was highly unusual because of the conspicuous absence of rain. The race has been famous for its downpours that have often sparked massive crashes, but Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes was somewhat let down to have missed that sort of mayhem in his Giro debut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC