Quintana: 'You can't always get what you aim for in a bike race'
Movistar 's Nairo Quintana started the final time trial of the 100th Giro d'Italia in the maglia rosa but as widely expected, there was nothing he could do to stop Tom Dumoulin from snatching overall victory in Milan's Piazza Duomo. Quintana finished 27th in the stage 21 time trial, 1:24 down on Dumoulin.
