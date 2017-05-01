Quintana shows pre-Giro d'Italia form with Vuelta Asturias stage win
Nairo Quintana 's successful 2017 season continued at the Vuelta Asturias with the Movistar rider winning the queen stage to confirm his form and condition ahead of the 100th Giro d'Italia . The 2014 Giro winner won the snowy stage to Alto del Acebo ahead of Raul Alacron and sits second overall with one stage to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC