Quintana shows pre-Giro d'Italia form with Vuelta Asturias stage win

Nairo Quintana 's successful 2017 season continued at the Vuelta Asturias with the Movistar rider winning the queen stage to confirm his form and condition ahead of the 100th Giro d'Italia . The 2014 Giro winner won the snowy stage to Alto del Acebo ahead of Raul Alacron and sits second overall with one stage to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.