Professors conclude: Don't descend like Froome

Chris Froome 's descent of the Col de Peyresourde on stage 8 of the 2016 Tour de France , where he was tucked precariously low and forward on his top tube, pedaling like mad, was so unusual, awkward, and effective that it sparked a mixture of revulsion and Sunday club-run copy cats. It also inspired University of Eindhoven professor Bert Blocken, two PhD students Thijs van Druenen and Yasin Toparlar, Universit de Lige wind tunnel director Thomas Andrianne and fluid dynamics expect Thierry Marchal to scientifically examine whether or not this outrageous style gives a rider a speed advantage.

