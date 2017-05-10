Pressure eases for Ewan after first Giro d'Italia stage victory

Caleb Ewan described his feelings as a mixture of "relief and joy" at clinching a hard-fought first career Giro d'Italia stage victory on Friday in Alberobello after several near misses. In the twisting, narrow stage 7 finish, the young Australian's combination of speed and good positioning and a strong ride by his team throughout tipped the victory in his favour.

