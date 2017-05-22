Planning underway for L'Etape race
Last week I joined Snowy Monaro Regional Council staff and L'Etape organisers for a briefing on how the event is expected to shape up this year. Lateral Events is organising the race and they are keen to continue their close working relationship with council to deliver another world class event.
