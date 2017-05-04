PICTURES: Hundreds of cyclists set off as part of Bike Oxford
It's the fourth event of its kind with a choice of 25, 50 or 80 mile courses starting and finishing at Oxford University Rugby Club. All funds raised will go towards supporting Oxford's Helen and Douglas House hospice which provides palliative care for children and young adults, and the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust supporting people with depression.
