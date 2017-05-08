Our Chris Boardman Q&A
Boardman told Sportinglife.com about the highlight of his career when winning individual pursuit gold at the Olympics in 1992 and also the toughest day he ever faced racing during the 1996 Tour de France. The 48-year-old worked for British Cycling after his time in the saddle ended and talks about the highs and lows of the 'Secret Squirrel Club' as Olympic success arrived in 2008 and 2012.
