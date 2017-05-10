No, Lance Armstrong isn't dead Despit...

No, Lance Armstrong isn't dead Despite what you may have heard, Lance Armstrong isn't dead.

JANUARY 19: Seven-time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong attends the unveiling of the NIKE+ FuelBand at Highline Stages on January 19, 2012 in New York City. A website called fox-news24.com , which has reported on such "news" as Nicki Minaj wanting to "win Kanye's heart" , misspelled Michael Jackson's name and claimed Prince Harry is dating Jamaican Olympic medalist Elaine Thompson , claimed Armstrong had passed.

Chicago, IL

