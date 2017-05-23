Nike and Apple Team Up to Launch Nike...

Nike and Apple Team Up to Launch Nike+iPod

May 23, 2006-Nike and AppleA today announced a partnership bringing the worlds of sports and music together like never before with the launch of innovative Nike+iPod products. The first product developed through this partnership is the Nike+iPod Sport Kit, a wireless system that allows Nike+ footwear to talk with your iPodA nano to connect you to the ultimate personal running and workout experience.

