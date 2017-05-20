Nibali likely to skip Tour de France and ride Vuelta a Espana
Following his podium finish at the Giro d'Italia, Vincenzo Nibali is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of the man that finished one step ahead of him, Nairo Quintana, and head to the Tour de France . According to Gazzetta dello Sport , Nibali's coach Paolo Slongo and his agent Alex Carrera confirmed that the Italian's calendar has him focused on the Vuelta a Espaa as his next major target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC