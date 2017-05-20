Nibali likely to skip Tour de France and ride Vuelta a Espana

Following his podium finish at the Giro d'Italia, Vincenzo Nibali is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of the man that finished one step ahead of him, Nairo Quintana, and head to the Tour de France . According to Gazzetta dello Sport , Nibali's coach Paolo Slongo and his agent Alex Carrera confirmed that the Italian's calendar has him focused on the Vuelta a Espaa as his next major target.

