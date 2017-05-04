Monsignor Farrell caps off 'Senior Ni...

Monsignor Farrell caps off 'Senior Night' with 16-0 lacrosse win

Read more: SILive.com

Tyler Wren led the Lions with four goals in an offensive deluge that led to a 16-0 varsity lacrosse shutout over St. Joseph by-the-Sea Saturday at home. As the Oakwood group celebrated Senior Night, seniors Brian Golding , Thomas Pinto and Nick Distefano all joined in the scoring.

