Miami Faces Traffic Nightmare for Memorial Day Weekend

11 hrs ago

Good luck! With Urban Beach Week and a new air and sea show dueling for space on the beach, plus the World OutGames hosting events at venues across the county, plus Critical Mass pedaling out of downtown tonight, prepare to stare at plenty of bright red streets on your Google Maps. As in years past , the Miami Beach Police Department is beefing up its presence and changing traffic patterns for Urban Beach Week, an unofficial gathering that usually draws hundreds of thousands of revelers from across the country for beachside parties and hip-hop shows at Washington Avenue clubs.

Chicago, IL

