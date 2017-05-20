Majka takes yellow jersey after winning stage 2 in California

Sergio Henao of Colombia and Rafal Majka of Poland compete Pole Rafal Majka fought strong headwinds and a late push by New Zealand's George Bennett to win a hilly stage two and earn the yellow jersey at the Tour of California on Monday. Majka took the leader's jersey from Marcel Kittel, winner of Monday's opening stage and one of the favorites at the seven-day, 583-mile race across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.