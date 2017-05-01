Little change to WorldTour rankings after Porte's Tour de Romandie victory
With Tour de Romandie victory, Richie Porte has moved improved from tenth to fourth in the individual WorldTour rankings although BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet continues to hold a commanding position atop the standings. In the team rankings, Quick Step-Floors ' position as the number one ranked team remains largely unchallenged although Porte's second WorldTour stage race win of 2017 has helped BMC consolidate second place in the rankings.
