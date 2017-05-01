Little change to WorldTour rankings a...

Little change to WorldTour rankings after Porte's Tour de Romandie victory

17 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

With Tour de Romandie victory, Richie Porte has moved improved from tenth to fourth in the individual WorldTour rankings although BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet continues to hold a commanding position atop the standings. In the team rankings, Quick Step-Floors ' position as the number one ranked team remains largely unchallenged although Porte's second WorldTour stage race win of 2017 has helped BMC consolidate second place in the rankings.

