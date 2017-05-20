Liege-Bastogne-Liege finish could return to Liege - News Shorts
The finish of Lige-Bastogne-Lige could return to the centre of Lige if local politicians have their way. City councillor Quentin Le Bussy wrote on his party's website requesting that the Lige mayor begins work to bring back the finish to its original home.
