Lance Armstrong gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen
Former American cyclist Lance Armstrong announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he was going to tie the knot with partner Anna Hansen, after popping the question to her on a boat in Texas. The 45-year-old, who already is a father to two children Max and Olivia with Hansen, captioned the picture, "She said..... YES!!!!".
