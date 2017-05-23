Lance Armstrong Engaged to Longtime G...

Lance Armstrong Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Anna Hansen -- See the Ring

15 hrs ago

On Tuesday night, the cyclist posted a photo to Instagram of his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen, wearing a ring on that finger and gazing lovingly into her new fiance's eyes while on a boat in Lake Austin at sunset. "She said..... YES!!!!" Armstrong, 45, declared in the caption.

Chicago, IL

