Lance Armstrong dispels hoax news story about his death, quotes Mark Twain

Lance Armstrong, the ex-Tour de France champ, took to social media on Friday to dispel a fake news story about his death. In an Instagram video, Armstrong is seen sitting in a car holding a cellphone with what appears to be a fake news story about his death on the phone's screen.

