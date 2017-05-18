Lance Armstrong cameos in trailer for Andy Samberg mockumentary about doping in cycling
After starring and writing the hilariously obscene "Seven Days in Hell," a mockumentary about Wimbledon for HBO, comedian Andy Samberg is the unquestioned king of sports spoofs. Samberg and the Lonely Island are back at it again with another satire, tackling the topic of doping in professional cycling in "Tour De Pharmacy."
