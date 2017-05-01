Kruijswijk withdraws from Tour de Yorkshire with Giro d'Italia in mind
Steven Kruijswijk in despair after losing the Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa following a crash on the descent of the Colle dell'Agnello Steven Kruijswijk with Esteban Chaves and Vincenzo Nibali before his crash into a snowbank on stage 19 of the Giro With an eye to the forthcoming Giro d'Italia , Steven Kruijswijk withdrew from the Tour de Yorkshire ahead of the tough final stage to Sheffield on Sunday. The Dutchman was a faller in Scarborough on Friday, but recovered to ride prominently in the finale of stage 2 to Harrogate.
