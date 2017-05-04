Katusha-Alpecin say Kristoff is 'too heavy'
Alexander Kristoff has been told by Katusha-Alpecin that he is 'too heavy'. The Norwegian sprinter said that there is a 'stressed mood' within the team this year, but that he does not see why he should bear any blame.
Read more at Cycling News.
