Junior TT champ McNulty returns to racing after broken hip - News Shorts

Raim takes Cycling Academy's first win of 2017, Mate training in Sierra Nevadas ahead of California, The latest Cyclingnews podcast Reigning junior time trial wold champion Brandon McNulty returned to racing Wednesday after an eight-week recovery from a fractured hip he suffered at the Volta ao Alentejo in February. McNulty finished fifth in the opening time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Southern California on Wednesday, covering the 11.3km course in 14:44, just four seconds off the winning time of Romanian champion Serghei Tvetcov .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.