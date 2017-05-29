James Mattis, a Warrior in Washington
Mattis is by turns deeply thoughtful and ferociously aggressive about war; he's seen by peers as both soldier and scholar. On January 22nd, two days after President Trump was inaugurated, he received a memo from his new Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, recommending that the United States launch a military strike in Yemen.
