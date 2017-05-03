It's make-or-break for Geraint Thomas as he leads Team Sky in a...

It's make-or-break for Geraint Thomas...

Geraint Thomas finally gets his chance to lead Team Sky in one of cycling's Grand Tours when he starts the Giro d'Italia in Sardinia on Friday. Wales' twice Olympic track gold medallist, multi-world champion and Commonwealth Games king of the road has always been a support rider for Sir Bradley Wiggins or Chris Froome.

