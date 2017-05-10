Italian drought continues at Giro d'I...

Italian drought continues at Giro d'Italia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Despite his previous wins and stints in pink at the Giro, Giovanni Visconti is riding in service of Bahrain-Merida teammate Vincenzo Nibali Perhaps nothing sums up Italy's Giro d'Italia to date quite like La Gazzetta dello Sport 's decision to devote two pages of Friday's edition to an interview with the retired Ivan Basso . In the absence of any Italian winners to laud thus far, the home press finds itself leaning upon the men of yesteryear to fill column inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC