Italian drought continues at Giro d'Italia

Despite his previous wins and stints in pink at the Giro, Giovanni Visconti is riding in service of Bahrain-Merida teammate Vincenzo Nibali Perhaps nothing sums up Italy's Giro d'Italia to date quite like La Gazzetta dello Sport 's decision to devote two pages of Friday's edition to an interview with the retired Ivan Basso . In the absence of any Italian winners to laud thus far, the home press finds itself leaning upon the men of yesteryear to fill column inches.

