Haga enters uncharted waters with unprecedented Giro d'Italia build-up

The day's breakaway: Luka Pibernik , Mark McNally , Bert Van Lerberghe , Alexis Gougeard , Chad Haga Chad Haga is a familiar face at the Giro d'Italia 2017 will be his third in as many years but the 28-year-old Texan says he's heading into uncharted waters in this year's race. But not so much by what's coming up, as to what preceded it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.