Giro: Nibali wins on Stelvio stage

20 hrs ago

Bormio, May 23 - Vincenzo Nibali won the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia featuring the tough Stelvio Pass climb Tuesday while the other pre-race favourite, Colombia's Nairo Qunitana, came in 12 seconds behind to both eat into leader Tom Dumoulin's lead. Dumoulin now holds a 31-second lead over Quintana, who is second, and a one minute 12 second lead over Nobali, who is third.

