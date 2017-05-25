Giro d'Italia: 'Three one-day races' for Landa
Mikel Landa says he is treating the remainder of the Giro d'Italia as a series of 'three one-day classics', as he looks to salvage something from a race that has veered off script for the second time in two years. Landa, who abandoned the Giro through illness last year, came down in the motorbike crash on the run to Blockhaus on stage 9, losing 27 minutes and all hopes of a podium finish or pink jersey.
