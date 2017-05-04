Giro d'Italia: Teklehaimanot takes king of the mountains jersey on active day for Dimension Data
Team Dimension Data 's assault on the Giro d'Italia cranked up several notches on Saturday with Daniel Teklehaimanot seizing the king of the mountains jersey, two riders finishing in the top 10 in the bunch sprint and a spirited mountaintop attack by Nathan Haas . Part of a five-man move that disintegrated near the top of the day's toughest climb, the Genna Silena, and with the bunch snapping at their heels, Teklehaimanot's attack has netted the Eritrean the lead in the Giro's mountain classification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC