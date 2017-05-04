Giro d'Italia: Teklehaimanot takes king of the mountains jersey on active day for Dimension Data

Team Dimension Data 's assault on the Giro d'Italia cranked up several notches on Saturday with Daniel Teklehaimanot seizing the king of the mountains jersey, two riders finishing in the top 10 in the bunch sprint and a spirited mountaintop attack by Nathan Haas . Part of a five-man move that disintegrated near the top of the day's toughest climb, the Genna Silena, and with the bunch snapping at their heels, Teklehaimanot's attack has netted the Eritrean the lead in the Giro's mountain classification.

