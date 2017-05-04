Giro d'Italia: Rugged stage 2 profile set to produce breakaways and surprises

Forget about the upcoming ascent of Mount Etna on Tuesday, with barely a metre of flat ground all day, stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia in Sardinia on Saturday represents the race's first real climbing challenge. In its preview of the Giro d'Italia's 575 kilometres and three stages in Sardinia, official race newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport pointed out that 49 years ago the highpoint of stage 2, the second category Genna Silana, acted as the centrepiece of a stunning attack by Eddy Merckx in 1968.

