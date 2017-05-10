Giro d'Italia: Quintana admits he's lacking top-end form
Nairo Quintana has said that he still needs to step up a level to be able to take on his rivals in the Giro d'Italia, after a steady but unspectacular performance on the climb to Mount Etna. Expectations that Quintana would go on the rampage on the Giro's first major summit finish were not that high, given it's so early in the race but it was impossible to rule it out because of the Colombian's reputation for aggressive mountain racing.
