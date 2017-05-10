Giro d'Italia: Quintana admits he's l...

Giro d'Italia: Quintana admits he's lacking top-end form

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Nairo Quintana has said that he still needs to step up a level to be able to take on his rivals in the Giro d'Italia, after a steady but unspectacular performance on the climb to Mount Etna. Expectations that Quintana would go on the rampage on the Giro's first major summit finish were not that high, given it's so early in the race but it was impossible to rule it out because of the Colombian's reputation for aggressive mountain racing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC