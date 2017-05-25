Giro d'Italia: Persistence pays off for Landa with stage victory

Mikel Landa celebrated finally landing a stage victory at the Giro d'Italia but refused to get caught up in a debate about what he could have achieved if he and teammate Geraint Thomas had not been involved in the crash with a police motorbike on the road to the Blockhaus climb on stage 9. Landa lost over 26 minutes that day and fought to stay in the Giro d'Italia after hurting his leg. Thomas opted to quit and recover in time for the Tour de France , while Landa fought on as a stage hunter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.