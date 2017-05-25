Giro d'Italia: Nibali promises to fight all the way to Milan
Vincenzo Nibali sat on the steps of the Bahrain-Merida bus after Friday's Giro d'Italia stage to Piancavallo , asking for the time gaps of the stage and the new general classification to put his day's performance into perspective. On Thursday, Nibali was angry and vitriolic after Dumoulin's riding and comments in Ortisei but was again relaxed and ready to talk about his race today.
