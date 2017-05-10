Giro d'Italia: Landa tries to inject ...

Giro d'Italia: Landa tries to inject chaos with surprise late attack

Mikel Landa tore up the script for the GC contenders on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia with a scintillating surprise late attack that briefly caught his rivals napping. It's a testament to just how unforeseen Landa's move was that no other GC contender tried to attack on stage 8's technical finale.

Chicago, IL

