Giro d'Italia: Formolo ready to fight for best young rider's jersey

17 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Ivan Basso tipped Davide Formolo to win the Giro d'Italia within the next three years in a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport and the 24 year-old Cannondale-Drapac rider showed his Grand Tour credentials on the climb to Blockhaus on Sunday, finishing a solid eighth and also pulling on the best young rider's white jersey. Formolo's biggest rivals for the maglia bianca include Bob Jungels and Adam Yates but both finished behind him.

