Giro d'Italia: Formolo ready to fight for best young rider's jersey
Ivan Basso tipped Davide Formolo to win the Giro d'Italia within the next three years in a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport and the 24 year-old Cannondale-Drapac rider showed his Grand Tour credentials on the climb to Blockhaus on Sunday, finishing a solid eighth and also pulling on the best young rider's white jersey. Formolo's biggest rivals for the maglia bianca include Bob Jungels and Adam Yates but both finished behind him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC