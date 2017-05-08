Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin survives test...

Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin survives testing third and final Sardinian stage

On paper, stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia was one for the sprinters and a day for the general classification riders to enjoy before Tuesday's testing climb up Mount Etna . However, as Quick-Step Floors 'smashed the peloton' in the crosswinds into Cagliari it proved to be a stressful finale that temporarily looked like shaping the overall podium in Milan.

