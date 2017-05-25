Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin loses pink jersey but not his chance for overall victory in Milan
Tom Dumoulin 's post-stage routine changed suddenly at the finish atop Piancavallo, with the Dutchman free to ride to his Team Sunweb bus and warm down on the rollers after losing the maglia rosa to Nairo Quintana . Dumoulin has worn the pink jersey as the Giro d'Italia leader for 10 days since dominating the stage 10 Sagrantino time trial.
