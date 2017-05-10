Giro d'Italia 2017, stage five - " live updates
The peloton eased up a little as it passed through the feedzone, but as far as I can see the collection of the team musettes didn't cause any major problems for anybody. Nairo Quintana has had a mechanical problem and was forced to drop back to his team car, but the Movistar rider was joined by team-mate JosA© JoaquA n Rojas who shepherded him back on.
