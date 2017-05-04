Giro d'Italia 2017: Austria's Lukas Postlberger wins first stage on debut
Bora-Hansgrohe rider Pstlberger, 25, won the 203-kilometre stage ahead of Caleb Ewan in second and Andre Greipel in third in the race's 100th edition. 2016 Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali, Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Colombia's Nairo Quintana all finished safely in the peloton.
